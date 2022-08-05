The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Former B.C. teacher, 82, accused of sex assaults dating back to the 1970s

Police don’t name the accused because he hasn’t officially been charged

An 82-year-old former teacher has been arrested and RCMP say he faces seven counts of indecent assault involving those who were students more than five decades ago.

Police don’t name the accused because he hasn’t officially been charged, but say he taught at Upper Lynn Valley Elementary School between 1970 and 1982.

The man was arrested in his North Vancouver home on Thursday and police used a search warrant to look for evidence in the home.

Mounties say the initial complaint was made in mid-June and since then a total of seven alleged victims have come forward.

Police say they are aware there has been communication through social media between some individuals who may have been assaulted.

The RCMP say their priority is to speak to those who have not yet come forward.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Crime

Previous story
The war on drugs in B.C. is a failed effort, says UBCO expert
Next story
Ukrainian couple, daughter land in B.C. with hopes of building a ‘big, happy family’

Just Posted

B.C. municipal elections are scheduled to take place Oct. 15. (File photo)
Call out to work Kelowna elections

(Photo - Erika Perreaux/Hockey Canada Images; @kelowna_rockets/Twitter)
Kelowna Rockets players off to semifinals with Team Canada

Canadian passport (Pixabay)
MP Gray calls for expanded passport services in Kelowna

Kelowna Fire Department Chief Travis Whiting. (File photo)
Still a ladder to climb on Kelowna fire staffing: Chief