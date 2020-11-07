Former Black Press journalist killed in crash

Tara Bowie was the recipient of many industry awards

Tara Bowie was an award-winning journalist, and former Black Press editor. Photo Facebook

A 40-year-old Cawston area woman was killed Friday Nov. 6 in a car accident, on Highway 3 East between Keremeos and Osoyoos.

While RCMP has yet to issue a release, the victim’s name was confirmed by her family.

Tara Bowie was a former Black Press journalist.

Bowie was the editor of the Keremeos Review from 2014 to 2018, when she lived in Hedley. During that time she also reported news from Princeton and Penticton.

Before moving to B.C. she was a reporter at the daily Woodstock Sentinel Review in Ontario, and earned several provincial awards for newspaper excellence.

Black Press will update this story as more information is made available.

