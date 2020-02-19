Beverley McLachlin served as the 17th Chief Justice of Canada from 2000 to 2017. (Contributed)

Former Canadian Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin to visit Kelowna

Beverley McLachlin served as the 17th Chief Justice of Canada from 2000 to 2017

Canada’s 17th Chief Justice is making a stop in Kelowna.

On May 25, the Right Honourable Beverley McLachlin will provide her thoughts on the issues of diversity that she experienced at the courts and currently face Canadians, at Trinity Baptist Church.

McLachlin was the first woman to be appointed Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Canada and held the position longer than anybody else, with a tenure spanning 17 years from 2000 to 2017.

Over that time, McLachlin had input on various social issues including Indigenous rights, same-sex marriage, medically assisted dying, among several others.

The event is hosted by the Central Okanagan Refugee Committee and all proceeds from the evening will support refugee sponsorship to the Okanagan, including families from East Africa, Yemen, and Syria.

Tickets are available at kelownatickets.com.

READ MORE: City of Kelowna signs UNHCR statement of solidarity with refugees

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Share the love for your neighbourhood’: Kelowna looking for creative improvement ideas
Next story
South Okanagan woman reflects on prestigious win at Westminster dog show

Just Posted

‘It’s been a great program’:New foreign worker requirements help Okanagan fruit industry

Biometric requirements began in late 2018, and will have long-term advantages for workers in Kelowna

Kelowna metropolitan area surges above 217,000 people: Report

Between 2018 and 2019, report said region had second highest population growth in BC

Kelowna RCMP issue 49 distracted driving, no seatbelt tickets in one afternoon

The enforcement action will continue throughout the week

Former Canadian Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin to visit Kelowna

Beverley McLachlin served as the 17th Chief Justice of Canada from 2000 to 2017

‘Share the love for your neighbourhood’: Kelowna looking for creative improvement ideas

A $1,500 grant towards a neighbourhood enhancement project is up for grabs

VIDEO: 7 things you need to know about the 2020 B.C. budget

Surplus of $227 million with big spending on infrastructure and capital projects

Okanagan business throws bone to B.C. Alzheimer Society

T-Bone’s Fresh Meal Markets raised $11,000 for the society in December 2019

Man accused in Salmon Arm 7-Eleven fire pleads not guilty to breach of bail

Supreme Court trial will decide arson charges while Provincial Court will look at breach charge

Via Rail lays off 1,000 employees temporarily as anti-pipeline blockades drag on

The Crown corporation has suspended passenger trains on its Montreal-Toronto and Ottawa-Toronto

Johnny Cash takes centre stage in Okanagan

Outlaw Country to revive classics of the Man in Black in March

VIDEO: Knife-wielding man arrested after barricading himself in Lower Mainland Walmart

A man had barricaded himself in the freezer section of the fish area at a Walmart in Richmond

Budget 2020: Weaver ‘delighted,’ minority B.C. NDP stable

Project spending soars along with B.C.’s capital debt

B.C. widow ‘crushed’ over stolen T-shirts meant for memorial blanket

Lori Roberts lost her fiancé one month ago Tuesday now she’s lost almost all she had left of him

After two years Ryan Shtuka’s disappearance remains a mystery

The 20-year-old vanished after leaving a party in Sun Peaks on Feb. 17, 2018

Most Read