Former city engineer first to declare Kelowna council bid

A former engineer with the City of Kelowna is the first declared council candidate for October’s municipal elections.

James Kay was the city’s development engineering manager from 2016 to 2021, and said his campaign focus will be “putting Kelowna residents first.”

“I’m running to ensure Kelowna continues on a path of responsible growth,” said Kay. “I need to make sure we can provide the services, facilities, and infrastructure that residents need and prioritize investments that will make a positive difference to all Kelowna residents, while getting the best value for our money.”

Kay added he believes his background in civil engineering and infrastructure, and experience in leading local small businesses, including running his own business, put him in a strong position.

“Kelowna, a great city in the making, needs to focus on sustainability with a renewed focus on growing revenues, reducing costs, and ensuring resources go to the areas most needed,” said Kay.

More information about Kay’s campaign can be found on his website.

