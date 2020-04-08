(File)

Former Kelowna cop accused of sexual harassment may have disciplinary record revealed in court

Brian Burkett is accused of abusing his position as a cop to sexually harass women involved in his cases

A former Kelowna police officer facing both criminal charges and several civil lawsuits alleging various forms of sexual harassment could soon have his RCMP disciplinary record revealed in court.

A notice of application was filed on March 23 in one of the three civil lawsuits against Brian Mathew Burkett. The application, scheduled for June 1, will see the plaintiff’s lawyer, Michael Patterson, seek a court order to have the RCMP disclose several files and documents regarding Burkett’s conduct as an officer.

Among the requested documents are human resources files, training documents and records of complaints and disciplinary hearings regarding Burkett, as well as any transfer requests he made.

In the notice, Patterson states Burkett’s RCMP history is relevant to the pleadings filed against him and is critical to ensure the proper administration of justice.

Burkett’s lawyers have not responded to the notice of application.

Three civil suits have been filed against Burkett making allegations he abused his position to procure personal information of people involved in cases he was handling then subsequently used that information to sexually harass them.

The suits claim Burkett made threats of sexual assault, demands of nude photographs and sent several sexually suggestive and explicit messages.

All of the suits name Burkett, as well as the Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, and the Attorney General of Canada.

Criminally, he is also facing seven charges of breach of trust by a public officer. That matter is set to move to a preliminary inquiry — which will determine if there is sufficient evidence to go to trial.

Burkett left the RCMP in August 2017.

He is not currently in custody.

None of the claims have been proven in court and the civil and criminal proceedings are separate matters.

READ MORE: Third woman files sexual harassment suit against former Kelowna Mountie

READ MORE: Breach of trust charges against former Kelowna cop continue to wind through court

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
BC Supreme Court

