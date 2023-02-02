The apartment development is slated for the former Westwind Nursery site. (Photo/City of Kelowna)

Former Kelowna nursery site to house apartments

Two, five-storey buildings planned for 2165 Benvoulin Court

A large apartment development proposed for the former Westwind Nursery site will be back in front of city council Feb. 6.

Traine Construction and Development’s application is for two, five-storey, wood-frame buildings at 2165 Benvoulin Court.

Between them, the buildings would contain 187 units, 237 parking stalls, and 166 bicycle stalls.

The application includes a playground, community garden area, and fenced dog run. Indoor amenity areas proposed for each building include a lounge and fitness area.

Staff is recommending approval of the development permit application.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

