Kelowna’s former RCMP building on Doyle Avenue being demolished Wednesday. —Image: Alistair Waters/Capital News

Former Kelowna RCMP building demolished

Crews moved in Wednesday morning to take down the former home to the Kelowna RCMP

Kelowna’s former RCMP building met it’s date with demolition Wednesday.

Heavy machinery moved in to demolish the building on Doyle Avenue in the early hours of the morning, and by 10 a.m. a large portion of the structure lay in rubble.

The building, which housed the Kelowna RCMP detachment for more than 50 years, was replaced with a new police services building on Clement Avenue in 2017.

The building has been vacant since the RCMP moved out in the spring of 2017 and had been gutted by the city in preparation for demolition. Construction fencing has been up around the site for several weeks.

The site, between the Innovation Centre and the Kelowna Community Theatre, directly across from city hall, has been identified as a possible location for commercial/residential development.

Part of the property is expected to be used for an extension of the public walkway that connects City Hall, Memorial Arena and the downtown library branch to the Rotary Centre for the Arts and Prospera Place on Cawston Avenue.

Former Kelowna RCMP building demolished

