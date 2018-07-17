Former Mountie who fired Taser at Robert Dziekanski drops appeal of sentence

Four Mounties approached a troubled Robert Dziekanski at the airport in 2007 and, within minutes, jolted the man several times with a Taser.

The former RCMP constable who fired a Taser at a Polish immigrant at Vancouver’s airport has dropped his appeal of a 30-month jail sentence he received after being convicted of perjury.

Kwesi Millington’s lawyer Brock Martland confirmed his client decided to give up his appeal, but declined to comment further.

Millington and three other Mounties approached a troubled Robert Dziekanski at the airport in 2007 and, within minutes, Millington jolted the man several times with a Taser until he lay motionless on the floor.

He and Benjamin (Monty) Robinson were found guilty in B.C. Supreme Court of colluding to make up testimony presented at a public inquiry into Dziekanski’s death.

The Supreme Court of Canada upheld their convictions last fall.

Related: Supreme Court rejects appeals in Dziekanski police-perjury convictions

Related: Mountie involved in Dziekanski case launches lawsuit, claims RCMP negligence

Robinson was handed a jail term of two years less a day, one year of probation and 240 hours of community service, and he also appealed his sentence.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
International bestselling author coming to Kelowna
Next story
Downtown drug crime a cause for concern for Kelowna cops

Just Posted

The City of Kelowna needs your help to design its cultural plan

Residents are invited to take part in an online survey until Aug. 31

Councillors don’t like it but send tower proposal to public hearing anyway

Despite speaking out against Cedar Avenue project councillors say minds are still open

Ballet Kelowna to perform in China

For the first time Ballet Kelowna has been invited to perform in Beijing

B.C. Wine Info Centre feeling the impact of striking casino workers

The casino isn’t the only Penticton business feeling the brunt of the strike action

Kelowna cannabis company licensed to perform tests on the plant

GTEC Holding’s Zen Labs got its Health Canada licence in July

VIDEO: Visual recap of Vancouver Island MusicFest

Walk Off The Earth, Passenger, Arlo Guthrie among highlights

A’s sweep Pirates, host Twins to cap regular season

With just four games remaining in the regular season, the Okanagan Athletics’… Continue reading

Small house fire extinguished by Okanagan homeowner

Homeowner knocked down flames with hose before crews were on scene Tuesday morning

Come dance between the lakes

Powwow Between the Lakes returns to Penticton Indian Band in August

Hawaii volcano boat tours continue after ‘lava bomb’ injuries

“An explosion occurred near the shoreline hurling hot lava rocks towards the boat and injuring several passengers.”

Trump returns from summit with Putin to forceful criticism

“Shameful,” ”disgraceful,” ”weak,” were a few of the comments. Makes the U.S. “look like a pushover,” said GOP Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee.

Obama to deliver Mandela address in likely rebuke to Trump

Former U.S. President Barack Obama Monday praised Kenya’s president and opposition leader for working together but said this East African country must do more to end corruption.

Trudeau asks transport minister to tackle Greyhound’s western pullout

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’s asked Transport Minister Marc Garneau to find solutions in Greyhound Canada’s absence.

Missing B.C. Serval cat creates buzz online, pleas for help

Aquila, an African Serval, disappeared from a Fernie, B.C. backyard sometime on Friday, July 13.

Most Read