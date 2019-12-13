Theo Fleury. (Facebook)

Former NHLer coming to Kelowna to recognize first responders

Theo Fluery joins the Kelowna Professional Fire Fighters’ Charitable Society Jan. 11

B.C. first responders will be recognized and supported when former NHL star Theo Fleury comes to Kelowna next year.

Fleury, a 15-year hockey pro turned motivational speaker, comes to Kelowna to bring attention to the mental health challenges first responders face at the event named, Inspire Kelowna.

In partnership with the BC First Responder Resiliency Program, the Kelowna Professional Fire Fighters’ Charitable Society and the BC Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn fund, Fleury share stories from his own personal recovery to recognize the help first responders need.

READ MORE: First responders in Kelowna for mental health workshop

In 2009, Fleury’s autobiography detailed his life’s struggles during his professional career which included drug addiction, sexual abuse and mental illness. Playing with Fire was a Canadian best-seller and gave insight to Fleury’s life as a Stanley Cup champion and Olympic gold medalist all the while battling his inner demons.

On the event’s website, it reads that 22 fire responders were lost due to suicide in 2018.

The Inspire Kelowna charity event will support fire fighters and other first responders across the province.

“Audiences will leave Inspire Kelowna feeling motivated to confront challenges and heartened that quitting is never an option,” reads the site.

Inspire Kelowna is Jan. 11 at the Kelowna Community Theatre.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. vet talks tips for winter travel with pets
Next story
‘British Columbians are paying too much’: Eby directs ICBC to delay rate application

Just Posted

Central Okanagan Journey Home Society names new executive director

Stephanie Ball will head the Journey Home strategy

Kelowna International Airport to invest $67M to expand terminal

It’s the largest capital investment in the airport’s 72-year history

Former NHLer coming to Kelowna to recognize first responders

Theo Fluery joins the Kelowna Professional Fire Fighters’ Charitable Society Jan. 11

Foote continuing with Team Canada for World Juniors

The roster has nearly been set for the World Juniors launch on Dec. 26

Kelowna couple gets second book deal with Macmillan USA

Deanna Kent and Neil Hooson’s worked with the publisher for their “Snazzy Cat Capers” series

VIDEO: Feds give update on flying clearance for Santa’s sled

Transport Minister Marc Garneau has this message for the country’s children

Penticton Indian Band to host new by-election after successful appeal of 2017 results

On Dec. 13, the membership voted to host a new by-election

Wagon wheels can now be any size: B.C. community scraps 52 obsolete bylaws

They include an old bylaw regulating public morals

Indigenous mother wins $20,000 racial discrimination case against Vancouver police

Vancouver Police Board ordered to pay $20,000 and create Indigenous-sensitivity training

Vernon airport prepares for plane crashes

Several agencies practised emergency response in tabletop exercise

‘Miscommunication’ behind Frosty takedown in Vernon

Bylaw working with owners to get permits in place for holiday decoration, city says

Sentencing for B.C. father who murdered two young daughters starts Monday

The bodies of Aubrey, 4, and Chloe, 6, were found in Oak Bay father’s apartment Dec. 25, 2017

LETTER: Universal pharmacare program needed

Millions of Canadians are waiting for this historic step

LETTER: Support needed to eradicate polio

As long as it exists the disease can suddenly erupt and spread anywhere

Most Read