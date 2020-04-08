Former Lumby councillor Ben Winters, with his dog, Lucky, died Monday, April 6. (Facebook photo)

Former North Okanagan councillor fondly remembered

Ben Winters served on village council from 2005-11

Ben Winters was an all-around great community guy in the Village of Lumby.

That’s the way Vernon-Monashee MLA Eric Foster remembers Winters, born in 1932 and who died Monday, April 6.

Winters was a three-time councillor, first elected to village council in 2002, and he served on Foster’s last term as mayor of Lumby in 2005 before making the jump to provincial politics. Winters was re-elected in 2008, topping the polls among councillor candidates.

“Ben was the consummate community supporter/volunteer,” Foster said. “He was a great guy in the community, working on Lumby Days, the Lions Club, Citizens on Patrol, Meals on Wheels, and those are the ones just off the top of my head. He was a great councillor who worked hard for the community.”

READ MORE: Realtors rallying for food bank drive

READ MORE: Project plants its roots in Lumby

Those words were echoed by current four-term mayor Kevin Acton, who worked on council with Winters from 2008-11.

“Ben was a genuine and caring man who I am very lucky to have worked with and call a friend,” Acton said. “He had a huge heart and always helped me through tough decisions. Ben was a good man, very sweet, and he was always so good to me.”

Retired from the now-defunct Lavington Glass Plant, Winters was also the “smiling face” in the heat, rain and snow, delivering newspapers to all the businesses in the village.

He would also become a constant and huge part of The Snac Shac family.

“I’ve had the store for 13 years and he helped out for probably 11 of those years,” said owner and operator Dawn McLean. “You could always find Ben helping the staff put away the milk order. He took our deposits to the bank every day — he still did that up until a couple of weeks before his death – and he was always sweeping up inside and out, and always shovelling in winter when we couldn’t keep up.

“Sometimes, he’d just sit inside the store having coffee and talking with people.”

A celebration of Winters’ life will be held at a later date.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Obituary

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sanders drops 2020 bid, leaving Biden as likely nominee
Next story
B.C. faith leaders, Horgan discuss need for virtual religious ceremonies

Just Posted

West Kelowna lowers tax increase from 4.8% to 2.8% amid COVID-19 pandemic

The municipality also waived interest on utility bills through 2020

West Kelowna RCMP looking for three stolen E-bikes

The bikes were stolen over a week dating back to April 1

YMCA Okanagan cancels Healthy Kids Day due to COVID-19 concerns

The YMCA also plans to reschedule its YMCA Cycle for Strong Kids for this fall

Thank you Kelowna paramedics

We’re in this together: COVID-19

Little lamb born in time for Easter in Kelowna

The lamb was born on a Kelowna property

WATCH: Salmon Arm artist hosts virtual art show amid COVID-19

Roxi Hermsen’s show “Into the Cosmos” is a tribute to her father Bill Sim

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Coronavirus cancels rural Okanagan communities biggest events

The 65th annual event celebrating the village’s incorporation was set for June 12-14; will go in 2021

COVID-19: B.C. man charged after allegedly coughing on Mounties during arrest

The 24-year-old man is facing a number of charges

B.C. secures motel, hotel rooms for COVID-19 shelter space

Community centres, rooms reserved for pandemic self-isolation

Sanders drops 2020 bid, leaving Biden as likely nominee

Sanders plans to talk to his supporters later Wednesday

Former North Okanagan councillor fondly remembered

Ben Winters served on village council from 2005-11

B.C. faith leaders, Horgan discuss need for virtual religious ceremonies

Leaders were open to providing other ways to celebrate during the pandemic

Emergency COVID-19 funding now available for children with special needs

Funding to be used to help support families through uncertain times of pandemic

Most Read