Former Okanagan College Board of Governors chair Tom Styffe dies

Styffe served on the board for six years between 2010-2015

Tom Styffe has passed away at the age of 60 (Photo courtesy of Okanagan College)

The former chair of the Okanagan College (OC) board of governors Tom Styffe has died at the age of 60.

The Okanagan Falls resident served on the board for six years between 2009-2015, with his last three years serving as board chair.

OC president Jim Hamilton said Styffe had a profound impact on shaping the college over the last decade.

READ MORE: Okanagan College has grown by 70 per cent since 2005: Report

“Tom was an ardent supporter and worked diligently to further Okanagan College’s development and growth,” said Hamilton.

“He’ll be missed as he was a true friend and believer in the college.”

Hamilton said there was one particular achievement Styffe will always be remembered for at the college.

“One of the accomplishments he took great pride in was the Jim Pattison Centre of Excellence,” said Hamilton.

“The building was accorded many awards and accolades (and) it served as the centrepiece for the 2013 national conference for Canada’s colleges and institutes.”

The $28 million centre was unveiled in 2011 and helps teach students about eco-friendly living spaces.

During his time with the board, Styffe also helped oversee the development of new programming and capital projects at each of the college’s four main campuses.

@connortrembley

connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.