Former Oliver school PAC treasurer faces sentencing for theft

The woman who stole funds from the Oliver Elementary Parent Advisory Committee (PAC) will be sentenced in Penticton Supreme Court on Friday, Sept. 17.
Belinda Yorke pleaded guilty to theft over $5,000 in February after misappropriating funds using her role as PAC treasurer. The thefts occurred between June 2016 and June 2018.
RCMP had been investigating alleged thefts from the PAC’s funds for roughly 18 months and recommended the charge against Yorke in September 2019.
