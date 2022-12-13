Former Penticton man sentenced to jail for child porn

Trenton Adams will serve just over a year for what he calls a ‘victimless crime’

A 31-year-old former Penticton man who pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography was sentenced to 16 months in prison.

On Dec. 12, Trenton Adams appeared in Penticton Supreme Court via video from jail to hear his sentence.

Justice Diane MacDonald sentenced him to provincial prison time followed by two years probation, including numerous conditions to stay away from places where children under 16 will be present as well as a mandatory DNA sample.

Adams was given 90 days for time served (time and half) for when he was re-arrested in October for not showing up to his court case.

When Adams opened images of child porn on his Facebook account in 2019, RCMP began an investigation.

In the end, police found 357 images of child porn and five videos, including some serious sexual images of children as young as six.

The judge told Adams that child porn, “traumatizes children. This is turn causes harm that may last their entire lives. It is a pervasive social problem.”

What went in Adams favour is that he was not involved in production or distribution, and he pleaded guilty to the offence.

An aggravating factor is that Adams lacks insight into his offence, and he often portrays himself as a victim. He blames police and the courts for being in his current situation.

“It is troubling that Mr. Adams places blame on other people instead of insight into his own behaviour. Probably the most significant aggravating factor is that Mr. Adams does not understand the harm caused by his behaviour,” said Justice MacDonald. “He maintains that it is a victimless crime. He said his crime never impacted anyone. He fails to understand that his collection portrays the ongoing abuse of children.”

Turning to his risk of re-offending and the low probability of rehabilitation, MacDonald said, “Mr. Adams has a lack of remorse to his offense. He is a high level risk to re-offend due to his lack of insight and remorse. He continues to be a danger to children. He shows he needs sexual offender treatment but Mr. Adams has said he is not open to counselling or treatment.”

The court learned he had a normal childhood, graduating from a Penticton high school. He was living with his mom in Vanderhoof when he was charged. He has no criminal past.

He has not maintained any steady employment since graduating and said he often gets fired or quits. He reported to the courts that he stays up all night and sleeps all day and has problems with relationships.

His psychological report didn’t indicate he has mental health issues but did have anger and negative emotions towards others. He has the full support of his mother.

