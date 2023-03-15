Former Princeton businessman charged with assaulting cop with a weapon not fit to stand trial, says doctor

A doctor has opined that former Princeton businessman Randy Folk is not fit to stand trial, based on the results of a psychiatric assessment ordered last month.

A written report was submitted in provincial court Thursday, March 9.

Folk was taken into custody February 15, following a bail hearing in Princeton that arose out of fresh charges and outstanding warrants. Incarceration and the assessment were ordered by Judge Shannon Keyes.

Folk faces numerous serious charges including two counts of assaulting a peace officer, one count of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon and one count of escaping lawful custody or being unlawfully at large.

Those charges stem from a series of incidents that allegedly occurred in Princeton in August 2022. Folk pleaded not guilty in October.

After reading the report last Thursday Judge Greg Koturbash said a different trial will have to be held to determine Folk’s fitness according to law.

While Folk’s newly retained defense counsel Paul Varga suggested the matter be moved to Penticton court, Koturbash said it is important for the community to view the process, under the circumstances, and that the file remain local.

“In the (recent) past one person has been found unfit and two people not criminally responsible, in the Princeton and Keremeos area,” he said.

“I think it’s important that the people of Princeton understand what that means, because sometimes people think that someone just got away with something.”

The Crown indicated it will likely call two witnesses, the doctor and a family member.

Varga is awaiting instructions from Folk, who was appearing via videoconference.

He remains in custody.

Folk is the former owner of Krankin Vintage Restoration.

