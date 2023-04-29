Former secretary of state Clinton to join Liberal convention in Ottawa next week

Hillary Clinton speaks at the Clinton Global Initiative, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in New York. Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, the first woman to run as a major party candidate for United States president, will headline the Liberal Party of Canada’s national convention on May 5. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Julia Nikhinson

Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, the first woman to run as a major party candidate for United States president, will headline the Liberal Party of Canada’s national convention on May 5.

Clinton will join Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland for a fireside-style chat onstage on the second day of the three-day event in Ottawa.

Clinton rose to national prominence first during the presidential terms of her husband, Bill Clinton, in the 1990s, before her launching her own political career as a senator from New York.

She was the 67th secretary of state during the first term of president Barack Obama before securing the Democratic nomination for the 2016 presidential election, which she lost to Donald Trump.

In 2021, Clinton endorsed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberals, calling him her friend and wishing “our progressive Canadian neighbours” the best just three days before the vote.

Trudeau will speak at the convention May 4 but is expected to miss much of the event to travel to London for the coronation of King Charles on May 6.

Mia Rabson, The Canadian Press

