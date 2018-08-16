Former Shuswap optician won’t be jailed for sexually assaulting minor

Kenneth Pilkington sentenced to 24 months’ probation for offence three decades ago

By Tim Petruk

A former Salmon Arm optician convicted of sexually assaulting a teenaged boy three decades ago has avoided jail.

Instead, Kenneth Pilkington was sentenced on Wednesday, Aug. 15 to 24 months of probation and ordered to register as a sex offender for 20 years.

Related: Former optician guilty of assaulting minor

Now 74, Pilkington was in his early 40s when he met a young boy at his optical shop, court heard. Pilkington invited the 14-year-old boy into a back room and molested him.

Last year, Pilkington was convicted on one count of sexually assaulting a minor and acquitted on allegations of sexual assault and gross indecency.

In addition to the probation term and sex-offender registration, Pilkington was also ordered to refrain from putting himself in a position of authority over children or visiting parks and pools and to submit a sample of his DNA to a national criminal database.

