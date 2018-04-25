Lyall Hanson

Former Social Credit MLA dies at 88

Lyall Hanson was mayor of Vernon in 1981 and moved to provincial politics from 1986-96

A former Vernon mayor and MLA has died.

Lyall Hanson died Monday at age 88 following a lengthy illness.

Hanson was mayor of Vernon, starting in 1981, before entering provincial politics in 1986, becoming a Social Credit MLA in the Okanagan-North riding from 1986 to 1991, and then Okanagan-Vernon from 1991-96.

He served under Premier Bill Vander Zalm as Minister of Labour and Consumer Affairs from 1986 to 1989, and Minister of Municipal Affairs from 1989 to 1991.

“Lyall was one of the finest people I had the pleasure of serving with during all of my long political involvement,” said Vander Zalm from his Lower Mainland home Wednesday evening.

“He was straight, honest and a good guy. I’m sorry to hear of his passing.”

Current Vernon-Monashee Liberal MLA Eric Foster paid tribute to Hanson in the Legislature Tuesday.

“Lyall was the mayor of Vernon before he was an MLA, a tireless supporter of our community at that time, and certainly, after he retired from provincial politics,” said Foster. “To many of us in those days — younger, aspiring politicians — he was a great mentor and a source of a lot of knowledge.

“At the end of the Socred era, Lyall was one of the few Socreds that we managed to get re-elected.”

He was named interim leader for the Social Credit party in 1994 but soon after joined the Reform Party.

Anne Clarke served with Hanson on Vernon council and succeeded Hanson as mayor in 1986.

“Lyall was the one who encouraged me to run for mayor,” said Clarke. “He was a really good businessman, full of common sense. Whenever we had reports from staff, his approach was very business-like and down to earth.

“We worked well with council as a team. We could give input and he would change his mind on something if he heard something that made sense.”

No details on a funeral service have been announced.

Previous story
Traffic being redirected due to grass fire on Drought Hill

Just Posted

Cleanup scheduled for massive dump site near Peachland

The Okanagan Forestry Task Force is cleaning up an illegal dump site near

Traffic being redirected due to grass fire on Drought Hill

Crews responded to a grass fire on Highway 97 and 97C

Lake Country uses bylaw enforcement to try and stop Airport Inn’s operations

Bylaw enforcement is ongoing, said the district community development manager

Kelowna kitchen fire quickly extinguished

A fire in a home on Cadder Avenue was put out Wednesday afternoon

Smoky stop for Greyhound bus

Bus was seen with smoke coming from its brakes, Wednesday.

Pizza places help make dreams come true

The fourth annual Papa John’s Dreams for Kids Day is held today in Kelowna and West Kelowna

Former Social Credit MLA dies at 88

Lyall Hanson was mayor of Vernon in 1981 and moved to provincial politics from 1986-96

Ailing health care biggest hurdle for Okanagan jail

PART SIX: Inmates reportedly wait weeks for broken bones to be seen, challenges with maintaining medical staff

Police searching for escaped prisoner in B.C.

Ralph Whitfield Morris, 83, is serving a life sentence for second-degree murder

B.C. set to introduce pot laws, but years of fine tuning likely: minister

Legislation regulating recreational marijuana is expected to be introduced Thursday

Accused murderer found guilty in unrelated Penticton robbery

McGenn sentenced to 5 years, now faces 2nd-degree murder trial over Abbotsford man’s 2016 death

Canadian driver uses lawn chair as driver’s seat, gets caught

Ontario police detachment caught the male driver during a traffic stop

B.C. moves to restrict pill presses in opioid battle

Minister Mike Farnworth says federal law doesn’t go far enough

VIDEO: Vets, volunteers set up vaccination station for sick bunnies

Volunteers, vets try to stop spread of lethal virus

Most Read