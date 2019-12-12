Former Summerland lifeguard will continue to receive pension benefits

Edward Casavant has pleaded guilty to several child sexual assault and pornography charges

Edward Casavant, 54, of Penticton, was arrested on an outstanding warrant yesterday on several child sexual assault and pornography charges. (RCMP supplied photo)

A former Summerland lifeguard, who has pleaded guilty to several child sexual assault and pornography charges, will continue to receive his municipal pension benefits.

Edward Casavant, 55, pleaded guilty in July to one count of possession of child pornography, one count of voyeurism, one count of sexual interference and one count of making child pornography.

READ ALSO: Former Summerland lifeguard pleads guilty in child pornography case

READ ALSO: Former Summerland lifeguard to be sentenced in January

The charges are in connection with incidents from 2008 to 2014.

Casavant worked as a lifeguard at the Summerland Aquatic Centre for more than 30 years, from the late 1980s until November, 2018. His employment came to an end shortly after a police investigation began.

Anthony Haddad, chief administrative officer for the municipality of Summerland, said Casavant’s pension benefits, through the Municipal Pension Plan of B.C., are not affected by the guilty pleas.

“The district has no authority or input ” into how the plan is administered, he said.

Casavant appeared in court in Penticton earlier this week for sentencing submissions. A sentencing decision is expected Jan. 13, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in Penticton.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Safe donation bins coming to Okanagan streets
Next story
UPDATE: Council budgets for 11 additional cops, moves tax increase to 4.15 per cent

Just Posted

Suspects identified after allegedly assaulting nine Kelowna students

Jonathon Pictin and Lindsey Smith are facing charges

UPDATE: Council budgets for 11 additional cops, moves tax increase to 4.15 per cent

The mayor and council have begun their eight-hour meeting to pore through the budget line-by-line

School board approves enrollment plans at future H.S. Grenda Middle School

Only Grade 6 and 7 students will be attending Lake Country school when it opens in Sept. 2021

Safe donation bins coming to Okanagan streets

UBC Okanagan enginnering students help design bins for non-profits

Second snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla Highway

Another 20 cm of snow is expected to fall by early Friday

‘Not a decision I came to lightly:’ Scheer to resign as Conservative leader

Decision comes after weeks of Conservative infighting following the October election

North Okanagan-Shuswap MP surprised by Conservative leader’s resignation

Arnold predicts Conservative party will remain united in its quest to become government

Vernon business evacuated after gas line hit

A natural gas line was struck, emergency responders unsure of size

Lug nuts loosened on several vehicles in Vernon

Mischief makers reportedly compromising cars; motorists reminded to check vehicles before operating

Vernon nurse pleads guilty to arson

Guilty pleas related to 2016 arson

Former Summerland lifeguard will continue to receive pension benefits

Edward Casavant has pleaded guilty to several child sexual assault and pornography charges

B.C. SPCA seizes dogs chained up outside among scrap metal, garbage

Shepherd-breed dogs were living in ‘deplorable conditions.’

B.C. plane crash victim identified; witnesses describe ‘explosion’

He was a flight instructor, charter pilot and owned an airstrip before leaving Alberta

Conservative leader resigns: A timeline of Andrew Scheer’s political career

A look at the politician’s time in office

Most Read