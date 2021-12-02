Former treasurer of the Kelowna Minor Lacrosse Association charged with theft, fraud

John Scott Adams has been charged with theft over $5000 and fraud over $5000 following a three-year investigation.

John Scott Adams has been charged with defrauding the Kelowna Minor Lacrosse Association.

RCMP is investigating the Kelowna Minor Lacrosse Association’s former treasurer John Scott Adams. The B.C. Prosecution Service has charged Adams with theft over $5,000 and with fraud over $5,000.

The investigation began on Oct. 18, 2018, led by the Kelowna RCMP Crime Unit, working alongside the Kelowna Minor Lacrosse Association and the Gaming Board.

John Scott Adams is scheduled to appear in Kelowna Provincial Court for a first appearance on January 11, 2022.

