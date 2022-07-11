Former UBCO student prez running for Kelowna council

Tom Macauley has announced his campaign for the fall election

Another new face to the Kelowna political scene has announced their candicacy for city council this October.

Tom Macauley, a business development manager, officially threw his hat into the ring in a social media post on July 11.

“I’ve always been a big believer that if you want to see something big happen, you can’t just talk about it – you have to take action,” said Macauley.

Though a first-timer in City of Kelowna municipal politics, Macauley is no stranger to elections – he served as president of the student union at UBC Okanagan from May 2015 to April 2016, where he earned his Bachelor’s Degree in History.

According to his LinkedIn page, he also worked for nine years at a number of roles with Mission Group.

Though admitting that he is no expert, Macauley said he has “lots of ideas” to grow Kelowna.

“Kelowna is in the midst of a complete transformation. While a lot of it is good, we also face big challenges. While the pandemic is starting to be in our rear view— we have an opioid crisis, a housing crisis, increasing crime and traffic problems, and an infrastructure that is struggling to keep pace with the growth. Our challenges are big, so we need big ideas to solve them.”

Municipal elections will be held on Oct. 15.

