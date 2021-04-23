FortisBC sees an uptick in Kelowna, Kamloops home renovations

A record number of home owners apply for energy rebates during the pandemic

It looks like Kelowna and Kamloops residents stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic are taking advantage of FortisBC’s energy-efficiency rebate programs — and the company attributes it to a spike in the number of people doing renovations right now.

FortisBC says its experiencing record participation in its rebate program and Kelowna and Kamloops are at the top of the list, alongside Surrey, Langley, and Vancouver.

The company says the interest is coming from people who want to make home improvements. In January and February, FortisBC processed almost twice as many home renovation rebate applications as it did the in 2020 at that time. It anticipates the trend will continue throughout the duration of the pandemic.

A poll of FortisBC customers showed that at least a quarter of people surveyed planned to use the extra time at home to renovate.

The most common rebates so far in 2021 have been for high-efficiency equipment like natural gas furnaces and water heaters. FortisBC says it has also seen a spike in efficient fireplace rebates.

Offering rebates on energy-efficient upgrades and equipment are an effort FortisBC is making to progress towards its target of reducing emissions from its customers by 30 per cent by 2030.

