A record number of Kelowna, Kamloops residents apply for energy efficiency rebates as part of their home renovation. (CNW Group/FortisBC)

FortisBC sees an uptick in Kelowna, Kamloops home renovations

A record number of home owners apply for energy rebates during the pandemic

It looks like Kelowna and Kamloops residents stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic are taking advantage of FortisBC’s energy-efficiency rebate programs — and the company attributes it to a spike in the number of people doing renovations right now.

FortisBC says its experiencing record participation in its rebate program and Kelowna and Kamloops are at the top of the list, alongside Surrey, Langley, and Vancouver.

The company says the interest is coming from people who want to make home improvements. In January and February, FortisBC processed almost twice as many home renovation rebate applications as it did the in 2020 at that time. It anticipates the trend will continue throughout the duration of the pandemic.

A poll of FortisBC customers showed that at least a quarter of people surveyed planned to use the extra time at home to renovate.

The most common rebates so far in 2021 have been for high-efficiency equipment like natural gas furnaces and water heaters. FortisBC says it has also seen a spike in efficient fireplace rebates.

Offering rebates on energy-efficient upgrades and equipment are an effort FortisBC is making to progress towards its target of reducing emissions from its customers by 30 per cent by 2030.

READ MORE: Kelowna restaurant gets creative to adjust to new health order

READ MORE: Forager shares new concept for steady food production

@amandalinasnews
amandalina.letterio@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

FortisBCKamloopsKelowna

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BREAKING: Sinixt win historic decision at Supreme Court of Canada

Just Posted

A screen capture from Chris “Sky” Saccoccia’s Twitch live stream of his rally in Kelowna’s Stuart Park on April 22, 2021. (therealchrisskytv/Twitch.tv)
Anti-mask activist Chris Sky descends on Kelowna, incites violation of COVID-19 health orders

The appearance is part of Chris “Sky” Saccoccia’s ‘Freedom Convoy’ that is currently travelling cross-country

A record number of Kelowna, Kamloops residents apply for energy efficiency rebates as part of their home renovation. (CNW Group/FortisBC)
FortisBC sees an uptick in Kelowna, Kamloops home renovations

A record number of home owners apply for energy rebates during the pandemic

Corinna Chong is one of five writers shortlisted for the 2021 CBC Short Story Prize. (Andrew Pulvermacher)
Kelowna writer short-listed for CBC’s short story prize

Corinna Chong teaches English at Okanagan College

Kimberley case counts not at the point for 18 years and older community vaccination, says Interior Health. (File photo)
Many factors considered for smaller community-wide vaccination: Interior Health

East Kootenay resort town’s COVID-19 situation not at the point of community-wide vaccination, say officials

Left: Nicole Hoodicoff, Childhood Connections, Program Coordinator/Middle: Garry Wittich, West Kelowna Daybreak Rotary Club, Director/Right: Stephen Maser, West Kelowna Daybreak Rotary Club, Past President (Photo contributed)
West Kelowna Rotary donates $5K to help food insecure families

The West Kelowna Daybreak Rotary Club gives a big cheque to families suffering during the pandemic

Rutland Senior Secondary forestry student Katie Weisbrod plants a seedling in Joe Rich. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
Getting back to nature: Kelowna forestry students plant for a better tomorrow

Rutland Senior Secondary forestry students encourage others to take care of the environment

KCR Migrant Support Worker, Javier, had an exciting day escorting his son Ian with him during ‘Take your Child to Work Day’!
KCR: Celebrating volunteers and launch of Volunteer55

KCR Community Resources shares stories of its volunteers in a weekly column

Richard Desautel with supporters outside the courthouse in Nelson, B.C., in 2016. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
BREAKING: Sinixt win historic decision at Supreme Court of Canada

The decision essentially reverses a 1956 declaration the Sinixt were extinct

BC Wildfire Service
Small wildfire ignites in the Shuswap

The blaze is about 10 km east of the Squilax Bridge

Gavel (Courtesy photo)
EDITORIAL: High marks for Canada’s democratic process

Accusations of widespread corruption do not hold up

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will issue an apology for Canada’s treatment of Itaian-Canadians during the Second World War. (CPAC)
COLUMN: Apologizing for an uncomfortable wartime decision

Canada’s government will apologize for its treatment of Italian-Canadians during the Second World War

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Vernon RCMP are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly pointed a firearm at two people outside a downtown business Saturday, April 10, 2021. (Contributed)
Man who brandished firearm in downtown Vernon sought by police

Video surveillance image shows man pointing what investigators believe to be a handgun April 10

MLA Shirley Bond, right, answers questions during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on February 19, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Former B.C. gaming minister says she wasn’t told directly about dirty cash flowing to casinos

Shirley Bond said Thursday civil forfeiture, gang violence and gambling addiction were also major concerns in 2011

Most Read