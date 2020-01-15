FortisBC warns of precursors to energy hikes as temperatures plunge in Kelowna

Take some precautions to reduce the heat loss in your home this winter

The deep cold has enveloped Kelowna, the Okanagan and most of the province.

FortisBC has warned that the sudden drop of temperatures can often be noticed late by homeowners and as a result, costs will increase more than necessary.

“Taking precautions to reduce heat loss can help (homeowners) stay comfortable, use less energy and reduce winter heating bills,” FortisBC said in a press release earlier this week.

According to the FortisBC release, the demand for natural gas triples in the winter compared to the summer months throughout the province. Residences using electricity for heating use can increase almost 80 per cent.

Draftproofing and leak sealing are two ways that residences can cut the amount of heat lost in their homes, as heat lost equates to money lost. FortisBC recommends adding draftproofing or sealing to windows and doors, as well as to turn down the heating in unused rooms.

Programmable thermostats are also recommended by FortisBC.

“Setting (thermostats) to reduce temperatures overnight or while the home is empty, as well as only heating rooms that are in use, can save up to 15 per cent on home heating bills,” reads the release.

For more information, visit fortisbc.com.

