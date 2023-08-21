A 1966 Ford Bronco stolen from Falkland last week was found by police Saturday, Aug. 19. (Contributed)

FOUND: Restored Ford stolen from Falkland located

Bronco taken from property on Tuktakamin Road Thursday recovered Saturday

UPDATE Aug. 21:

A 1966 Ford Bronco that was stolen from a property in Falkland last week has been recovered by police.

Thanks to information from the public, the vehicle was located and recovered on Salmon River Road early Saturday morning.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP would like to thank the public and media partners for their assistance.

……………….

ORIGINAL Aug. 18:

Police are asking for the public to keep an eye out for a stolen truck.

The vehicle, a restored 1966 Ford Bronco, was stolen from a property on Tuktakamin Road in Falkland sometime during the early morning of Thursday, Aug. 17.

If you have seen the vehicle, or have any information that may assist the investigation, contact Const. Blaine Crockart at the Armstrong office of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-546-3028.

READ MORE: UPDATE: New wildfire spotted in Lake Country

READ MORE: WILDFIRES 2023: an overview of the fire situation across B.C.

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

North Okanagan Regional DistrictRCMPstolen truckVernon

Previous story
Kelowna airport closed to allow for aerial firefighting
Next story
Nearly 60 structures confirmed lost or damaged in Central Okanagan wildfires

Just Posted

File photo
Kelowna teacher charged child luring

Canada Post has issued new service alerts for several communities in the Okanagan Valley amidst rapidly worsening wildfire conditions. (Black Press file photo)
Canada Post suspends delivery service for areas of Okanagan amid wildfires

Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services firefighters Jeff Brown and Murray Robertson and a water tender, along with fire chief Scott Driver, are supporting wildfire response and suppression in the Okanagan. Photo courtesy Cranbrook Professional Fire Fighters Local 1253.
Cranbrook firefighting resources assisting wildfire response in Kelowna

Dallas, his wife Carmen and baby daughter Beckett, were displaced from their Bear Creek home on Thursday. Dallas believes it is “highly unlikely” that the property somehow came through unscathed. (Contributed)
Amid wildfire distress, West Kelowna evacuee wins Kamloops golf tournament