Richard ‘Dick’ Stewart. Image: Wines of Canada

Founder of Quails’ Gate Winery Dick Stewart dies

Richard ‘Dick’ Steward died at the age of 94

The father of Kelowna West MLA Ben Stewart has died.

Richard ‘Dick’ Stewart died at the age of 94 alongside his family.

Quails’ Gate Winery, which is owned by the Steward family, announced the passing of Dick on May 12.

The City of West Kelowna Mayor, Council and staff extended their condolences to the Stewart family stating Dick was a founding father of the Westside and helped to make the Okanagan wine industry flourish into what it is today.

Dick was born in 1926 to the parents of Irish immigrants who settled in the Okanagan in 1908. After serving in the Second World War Richard graduated from UBC with degrees in agriculture and commerce. In 1959, he purchased the property now known as Quails’ Gate and planted the first grapes in 1961.

The Steward family was one of 14 families in the area that established the charity, the Central Okanagan Foundation.

He and his wife Rosemary had four children, 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Obituaries

