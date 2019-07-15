Foundry Kelowna finds new temporary home after kitchen fire

Regular offices will be repaired in a few weeks, according to release

Foundry Kelowna has been relocated to a temporary home after a fire shut down the centre last week.

The youth mental health centre will operate out of Central School, located at 1825 Richter Street, beginning on July 17, according to a press release.

“Right away we had calls from many people offering their office space, office equipment or just asking how they could help,” said Shelagh Turner, Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Kelowna executive director. “We are so grateful to the Central Okanagan School District for opening up this space and for everyone who jumped in to help us get up and fully operational so quickly.”

All programs and services that are usually available within Foundry will run out of the school, while some individual appointments may still occur off-site.

The Foundry Kelowna offices on Kirschner Road closed after a small kitchen fire broke out last week. The fire damaged a small area, but the smoke caused damage throughout the entire centre.

It is estimated the offices will be closed for a few weeks while the building is cleaned.

If you have a question about an upcoming group or appointment, please call Foundry Kelowna at 236 420 2803.

