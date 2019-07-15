Inside Foundry Kelowna centre located on Kirschner Road. (file photo)

Foundry Kelowna finds new temporary home after kitchen fire

Regular offices will be repaired in a few weeks, according to release

Foundry Kelowna has been relocated to a temporary home after a fire shut down the centre last week.

The youth mental health centre will operate out of Central School, located at 1825 Richter Street, beginning on July 17, according to a press release.

“Right away we had calls from many people offering their office space, office equipment or just asking how they could help,” said Shelagh Turner, Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Kelowna executive director. “We are so grateful to the Central Okanagan School District for opening up this space and for everyone who jumped in to help us get up and fully operational so quickly.”

READ MORE: Foundry Kelowna to close temporarily following kitchen fire

All programs and services that are usually available within Foundry will run out of the school, while some individual appointments may still occur off-site.

The Foundry Kelowna offices on Kirschner Road closed after a small kitchen fire broke out last week. The fire damaged a small area, but the smoke caused damage throughout the entire centre.

It is estimated the offices will be closed for a few weeks while the building is cleaned.

If you have a question about an upcoming group or appointment, please call Foundry Kelowna at 236 420 2803.

READ MORE: Baby locked in car at Rutland YMCA

@davidvenn_
David.venn@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna man rides bike 654km for mental health, pipeline awareness

Just Posted

Kelowna man rides bike 654km for mental health, pipeline awareness

Cycle 2 Change 2019 was made to open up conversation about mental health and Trans-Mountain Pipeline

The owners of Winfield Bakery in Lake Country are as sweet as their donuts

What do you do when you lose your jobs in the oil and gas industry?

Baby locked in car at Rutland YMCA

The baby was rescued quickly

Car thief to be sentenced in Kelowna B.C. Supreme Court

Stanley Nickason is set to plead guilty on multiple charges

No time for petition at Kelowna council meeting, organizer says

Opponents of McCurdy house says she won’t ‘relinquish possession’ of more than 14,000 names

‘Bad choices make good stories’: Margaret Trudeau brings her show to Just for Laughs

Trudeau says over the decades she has been suicidal, manic, depressed

B.C. couple bring son home from Nigeria after long adoption delay

Kim and Clark Moran of Abbotsford spent almost a year waiting to finalize adoption of Ayo, 3

Dump truck lifts power lines causing fire near South Okanagan school

Emergency responders dealt with two incidents at the same time near KVR Middle School

Anglican Church rejects same-sex marriage amendment; will not add policy to national laws

The Church doesn’t prohibit same-sex marriage outright

UPDATED: Lane closed after fatal collision on Highway 97 east of Falkland

A man in his 60s is dead after a single vehicle crash on July 15

Wildfire crews working small blaze in South Okanagan

BC Wildfire said a fire north east of Oliver was ignited on Sunday night

Health Canada revokes licences of B.C.-based pot producer Agrima Botanicals

The agency said it notified the company of a suspension in November due to non-compliance with regulations

Deals, protests during Amazon Prime Day

The Seattle-based e-commerce behemoth says it is offering more than a million deals

Canadian national softball team wins second straight Canada Cup

Team Canada defeats Texas-based Scrapyard International in gold-medal game Sunday in Surrey

Most Read