The Foundry has a new web site to help youth struggling with mental health issues. - Image: Foundrybc.ca

Foundry linked with new youth mental health web site

New website to improve mental health and wellness for young people in B.C.

Kelowna’s new youth mental health facility The Foundry, is now linked to four other centres around the province as well as to other services with a new web site.

The new online resource is designed to improve their mental health and well-being of youth between 12 and 24.

The five operating Foundry mental health centres—including in Kelowna—are now linked on the web with Foundrybc.ca, a site that provides a one-stop digital hub designed to simplify access to mental health care, substance use services, primary care and social services.

Related: Foundry helping more youth

The website features health information, personal stories, self-assessments, online resources and connections to services to help identify wellness challenges early on.

This week’s launch is the first phase of the site’s development, with an initial focus on mental health and substance use. To ensure easy access to online resources and tools, the content from the youth mental health website, mindcheck.ca, has also moved into foundrybc.ca.

Using an early intervention approach, Foundry centres act as a one-stop shop for health and mental health care needs, enabling young people to open one door to get help with life’s big and small wellness challenges.

There are currently five centres open including Kelowna’s with other centres in Vancouver (Granville and the North Shore), Campbell River and Prince George. Six more are in development across B.C.

“Foundry is about transforming access to care and addressing wellness holistically,” said Dr. Steven Mathias, executive director of the Foundry. “By offering welcoming spaces with a variety of wellness services, we want to reach young people early on before small problems become big ones.”

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Penticton hospital fourth busiest in the region for opioid overdose
Next story
West Kelowna water info to be included with utility bills

Just Posted

Lake Country rescue held for couple stuck in snow

The couple was taking late night photos when their vehicle became stuck

More early childhood educator positions created

Announcement in Kelowna for a new work experience project at the YMCA

Foundry linked with new youth mental health web site

New website to improve mental health and wellness for young people in B.C.

Kelowna woman only Canadian to train in Danish sailing program

A Kelowna sailor compares her life at sea to manning an old… Continue reading

Good Deeds: Family for the food bank

Taking advantage of the food banks purchasing power, funds were spent at Kelowna’s Superstore

Your Jan. 19 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

King’s thrilling tale brought to the Vernon stage

Arts Club Theatre Company presents Misery at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Jan. 30

Double-doubles and demonstrations: Employees rally outside Tim Hortons

Protests held in response to Ontario franchise owners cutting employee benefits and breaks

It’s all in the black for Roots & Blues

While they didn’t rake in the dough, the 2017 event made a modest profit

Letters: Peachlanders will have plenty to say at public hearing

A development proposal for Beach Ave. in Peachland, south of Kelowna, has people fired up

Kelowna’s Community Calendar

A partial listing of upcoming events in the Kelowna area

Las Vegas shooter acted alone, exact motive still undetermined: Sheriff

Stephen Paddock was behind the gunfire that killed 58 people including two Canadians

Police seize fentanyl and other drugs from Vernon home

Five people arrested in alleged dial-a-dope operation

Botox, bomb shelters, and the blues: one year into Trump presidency

A look into life in Washington since Trump’s inauguration

Most Read