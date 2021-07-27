Foundry rolls out pop-up vaccine clinic in West Kelowna

On July 28, those eligible can receive their first or second dose in West Kelowna

Interior Health is partnering with Foundry Kelowna to help people get vaccinated.

On July 28 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., the Foundry’s Wellness on Wheels vehicle will host of a pop-up vaccine clinic.

Anyone born in 2009 or earlier can walk up to the trailer, which will be parked at the Webber Road Community Centre on 2829 Inverness Road, register and received their first dose. Those who received their first dose more than 49 days ago are eligible to receive their second dose.

People can also get their first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by dropping into an immunization clinic or making an appointment.

Though appointments aren’t required, you can register online by visiting the provincial website at getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca, call 1‑833‑838‑2323, or visit a Service BC office listed here.

