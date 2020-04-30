(Contributed)

Four arrested by Kelowna RCMP at Playa del Sol resort

RCMP executed a search warrant as part of an ongoing investigation

A heavy police presence was noted outside Playa Del Sol resort in Kelowna earlier today.

Cpl. Stuart Smith of the Kelowna RCMP says the community safety unit executed a search warrant as part of an ongoing investigation.

Four individuals were detained, and one man remains in police custody on unrelated charges.

RCMP did not reveal the circumstances of the incident.

