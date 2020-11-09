Nanaimo RCMP are looking for a suspect who rammed a police car to escape an arrest attempt. (File photo)

Four arrested following reported drive-by shooting in Kamloops

The Nov. 8 shooting was the second incident in the past five weeks

  Nov. 9, 2020
  • News

-Kamloops This Week-

Four people are in custody following a reported drive-by shooting at a home in Knutsford on Sunday (Nov. 8).

According to Kamloops RCMP Sgt. Jeff Bingley, Kamloops Rural RCMP officers responded to the call in which complainant said he heard one shot, then saw a red Kia be driven from area at a high rate of speed.

The complainant was able to note the Kia’s licence plate, which police found was attached to a red Kia Sole that was reported stolen on Nov. 7.

Bingley said the vehicle was spotted by police on Hugh Allen Drive in Aberdeen, but the driver refused to stop. Bingley said the Kia was then spotted by police on Hillside Drive North, the road that runs behind Thompson Rivers University, and again the driver refused to stop.

Police deployed a spike belt at the bottom of Summit Drive, with the device able to deflate two tires on the Kia/

“Based on the unsafe driving exhibited, police discontinued following this vehicle,” Bingley said.

Shortly thereafter, however, the Kia was seen on the north side of the Red Bridge and four people inside ran from the vehicle. Bingley said two people were arrested immediately, with the other two people from the Kia tracked down with the help of a police dog.

All four people are in custody as police continue their investigation.

Sunday’s shooting was the second incident in which a house in the Kamloops area was targeted.

On Oct. 1, shots were fired at a home in North Kamloops, at the three-way stop intersection of Willow Street, Cottonwood Avenue and Renfrew Lane, at about 5:15 p.m. About 12 hours later, a suspect was arrested in Dallas. David Jeffery Tremblay is facing two firearms charges stemming from an incident.

There were no injuries reported in either shooting.

Most Read