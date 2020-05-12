Four arrested for allegedly stealing bait bikes in Kelowna

The Kelowna area men were released on conditions to appear in court at a later date

Four Kelowna men were arrested after allegedly trying to steal bait bikes in the city.

Cst. Solana Paré of the Kelowna RCMP said the men were arrested sometime between April 22 and May 11, all were released on conditions to appear in court at a later date.

“Theft of bicycles in our community continues to be a concern, and the RCMP will continue to target those responsible for committing these crimes,” statef Cst. Paré.

Specifics about the bait bike, where it was deployed and other details will not be released.

Police remind residents to properly record their bicycles serial numbers and have that information easily accessible in the unfortunate event of a theft.

