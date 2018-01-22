Four arrests made after couple steals cash stolen in robbery

Kelowna RCMP made four arrests in two “bizarrely related” crimes carried out in Kelowna.

Kelowna RCMP made four arrests as they continue to investigate two separate and “bizarrely related” crimes carried out in Kelowna.

RCMP responded, Saturday Jan. 20 just moments before 4 p.m., to reports of an armed robbery just committed at the TD Canada Trust located at 1950 Harvey Avenue in Kelowna. RCMP learned that an unknown male suspect entered the financial institution moments before closing time and produced a note to a teller, which demanded cash.

The suspect fled the bank, with an undisclosed amount of cash, to a vehicle waiting nearby. He chose to abandon the money after a dye pack exploded, turning it unusable and worthless. The vehicle fled the area prior to police arriving on the scene.

READ ALSO: RCMP TAKE DOWN SUSPECT AFTER FOOT CHASE

In a bizarre turn of events a male and a female bystander, who police do not believe were associated to the bank robbery suspect, located the abandoned money. The man allegedly picked up the stolen cash stained with dye, placed it inside the couple’s vehicle and the woman drove it away.

“Many of our resources, who were responding to the armed bank robbery, were then forced to investigate a subsequent crime committed,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, in press release.

“After arriving on scene, Kelowna RCMP arrested the 46-year-old Kelowna man who allegedly obstructed our police investigation, he now faces potential charges.”

The woman who drove away from the scene, later returned with the stolen cash, where she was taken into police custody. She also faces potential charges.

“On Sunday afternoon, as a result of a continued investigation led by the Kelowna RCMP GIS Robbery Section, a suspect believed to be related to the armed robbery was identified and thought to be inside a home in the 100 block of Davie Road,” said O’Donaghey.

The suspect fled from that home and allegedly entered unlawfully into another dwelling in the immediate area. “Kelowna RCMP Police Service Dog Ice, who was brought in to track down and arrest that suspect, led our officers to the man who was found hiding under the stairs inside the home.”

RCMP continue to secure a residence in the 100 block of Davie Road as they await a search warrant.

A 44-year-old Kelowna man remains in police custody. He faces several potential charges.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.


kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Banner year for housing construction, real estate
Next story
National organizations to aid Kelowna homelessness strategy

Just Posted

Four arrests made after couple steals cash stolen in robbery

Kelowna RCMP made four arrests in two “bizarrely related” crimes carried out in Kelowna.

Banner year for housing construction, real estate

If the ample supply of cranes lining Kelowna’s skyline aren’t evidence enough, there’s more cause to believe that this city is in the throes of a building boom.

UPDATE: Rockslide keeps Coquihalla northbound lane closed

Highway 5 is closed in one direction.

National organizations to aid Kelowna homelessness strategy

The City of Kelowna has attracted two nationally recognized groups to its homelessness task force

Racers connect with international event at Big White

The 2nd annual event is designed for racers from different countries to bond together

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Mellof, Koffski remain atop Super League

A look at Week 13 of action from the Kelowna Curling Club

A look at potential Canadian nominees for this year’s Oscars

The nominations are to be revealed Tuesday morning for the 90th Academy Awards

Letter: West Kelowna needs more police with crime rising

Letter writer not happy with the state of democracy in West Kelowna with regard to crime and police

B.C. expert weighs in on why kids are eating Tide pods for fun

Why are kids taking part in something completely pointless yet so risky?

Philadelphia Eagles headed to Super Bowl

After routing the Minnesota Vikings 38-7, they will face Tom Brady and the New England Patriots

Heavy snowfall closes Mount Washington on Vancouver Island

Road to ski resort deemed unsafe, vehicles buried under more than three feet of snow

VIDEO: Dramatic video shows return of rescued B.C. snowboarders

Two snowboarders were rescued near Rossland, B.C. on Sunday after being lost overnight.

Tom Brady leads Patriots back to Super Bowl, top Jaguars 24-20

New England to face winner of Sunday night’s game between Minnesota and Philadelphia on Feb. 4

Most Read