Four days after the Princeton flood, in photos: The aftermath

Residents of Fenchurch Avenue are cleaning up following recent flood damage. The owner of this property said the Tulameen River forced open his front door Sunday night. Photo Andrea DeMeer Nov. 18 Lime Street, which crosses Fenchurch Avenue, was also hard hit Sunday overnight, Nov. 14-15. Photo Andrea DeMeer Nov. 18 When a home has been evacuated and cannot be occupied, the sign looks like this. Photo Andrea DeMeer Nov. 18. Riverside Cabins, on Thomas Avenue and backing directly on the Tulameen River dike, offered short and long term rentals. The cabin community was destroyed by the flood. Photo Andrea DeMeer Photo Nov. 18 Princeton Save On - the town’s only grocery store - is limiting purchases on some staples, in the same way it did at the beginning of the COVID-19 Pandemic. On Thursday Nov. 18 the store had little in the way of produce, but lots of cheese. There was no milk or cream, and not many potato chips. However there was bread, frozen food, canned goods and chocolate. Photo Andrea DeMeer Princeton is experiencing an outpouring of support, with businesses and private residents delivering hot meals to those in need, taking in their neighbours who are evacuated, and industry is stepping forward. Weyerhaeuser Mill has provided equipment for clean up, and is hosting barbecues and giving outfoodstuffs and water at Veteran’s Square. Copper Mountain Mine supplied materials to shore up the banks of the Tulameen, and trucked in space heaters and blankets which they are distributing for free. Photo Andrea DeMeer - Photo Andrea DeMeer Nov.18.

Many are coming forward to help a community devastated by flood