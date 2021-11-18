Four days after the Princeton flood, in photos: The aftermath

Residents of Fenchurch Avenue are cleaning up following recent flood damage. The owner of this property said the Tulameen River forced open his front door Sunday night. Photo Andrea DeMeer Nov. 18Residents of Fenchurch Avenue are cleaning up following recent flood damage. The owner of this property said the Tulameen River forced open his front door Sunday night. Photo Andrea DeMeer Nov. 18
Lime Street, which crosses Fenchurch Avenue, was also hard hit Sunday overnight, Nov. 14-15. Photo Andrea DeMeer Nov. 18Lime Street, which crosses Fenchurch Avenue, was also hard hit Sunday overnight, Nov. 14-15. Photo Andrea DeMeer Nov. 18
When a home has been evacuated and cannot be occupied, the sign looks like this. Photo Andrea DeMeer Nov. 18.When a home has been evacuated and cannot be occupied, the sign looks like this. Photo Andrea DeMeer Nov. 18.
Riverside Cabins, on Thomas Avenue and backing directly on the Tulameen River dike, offered short and long term rentals. The cabin community was destroyed by the flood. Photo Andrea DeMeer Photo Nov. 18Riverside Cabins, on Thomas Avenue and backing directly on the Tulameen River dike, offered short and long term rentals. The cabin community was destroyed by the flood. Photo Andrea DeMeer Photo Nov. 18
Princeton Save On - the town’s only grocery store - is limiting purchases on some staples, in the same way it did at the beginning of the COVID-19 Pandemic. On Thursday Nov. 18 the store had little in the way of produce, but lots of cheese. There was no milk or cream, and not many potato chips. However there was bread, frozen food, canned goods and chocolate. Photo Andrea DeMeerPrinceton Save On - the town’s only grocery store - is limiting purchases on some staples, in the same way it did at the beginning of the COVID-19 Pandemic. On Thursday Nov. 18 the store had little in the way of produce, but lots of cheese. There was no milk or cream, and not many potato chips. However there was bread, frozen food, canned goods and chocolate. Photo Andrea DeMeer
Princeton is experiencing an outpouring of support, with businesses and private residents delivering hot meals to those in need, taking in their neighbours who are evacuated, and industry is stepping forward. Weyerhaeuser Mill has provided equipment for clean up, and is hosting barbecues and giving outfoodstuffs and water at Veteran’s Square. Copper Mountain Mine supplied materials to shore up the banks of the Tulameen, and trucked in space heaters and blankets which they are distributing for free. Photo Andrea DeMeer - Photo Andrea DeMeer Nov.18.Princeton is experiencing an outpouring of support, with businesses and private residents delivering hot meals to those in need, taking in their neighbours who are evacuated, and industry is stepping forward. Weyerhaeuser Mill has provided equipment for clean up, and is hosting barbecues and giving outfoodstuffs and water at Veteran’s Square. Copper Mountain Mine supplied materials to shore up the banks of the Tulameen, and trucked in space heaters and blankets which they are distributing for free. Photo Andrea DeMeer - Photo Andrea DeMeer Nov.18.

Princeton is experiencing an outpouring of support, with businesses and private residents delivering hot meals to those in need, taking in their neighbours who are evacuated, and industry is stepping forward. Weyerhaeuser Mill has provided equipment for clean up, and is hosting barbecues and giving outfoodstuffs and water at Veteran’s Square. Copper Mountain Mine supplied materials to shore up the banks of the Tulameen, and trucked in space heaters and blankets which they are distributing for free. Photo Andrea DeMeer – Photo Andrea DeMeer Nov.18.

Lime Street, which crosses Fenchurch Avenue, was also hard hit Sunday overnight, Nov. 14-15. Photo Andrea DeMeer Nov. 18

When a home has been evacuated and cannot be occupied, the sign looks like this. Photo Andrea DeMeer Nov. 18.

Riverside Cabins, on Thomas Avenue and backing directly on the Tulameen River dike, offered short and long term rentals. The cabin community was destroyed by the flood. Photo Andrea DeMeer Photo Nov. 18

Princeton Save On – the town’s only grocery store – is limiting purchases on some staples, in the same way it did at the beginning of the COVID-19 Pandemic. On Thursday Nov. 18 the store had little in the way of produce, but lots of cheese. There was no milk or cream, and not many potato chips. However there was bread, frozen food, canned goods and chocolate. Photo Andrea DeMeer

Residents of Fenchurch Avenue are cleaning up following recent flood damage. The owner of this property said the Tulameen River forced open his front door Sunday night. Photo Andrea DeMeer Nov. 18

Andrea DeMeer

Many are coming forward to help a community devastated by flood

Previous story
UPDATE: RCMP clear Wet’suwet’en Coastal Gas Link pipeline blockade

Just Posted

Damage caused by heavy rains and mudslides earlier in the week is pictured along the Coquihalla Highway near Hope, B.C., Thursday, November 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Coquihalla Highway will take months to rebuild from mud and rockslide damage

Central Okanagan Food Bank volunteer pushing a cart full of donated goods into the food bank's West Kelowna facility on May 5, 2020. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)
Central Okanagan Food Bank still well-stocked despite reduction in deliveries

(Black Press file photo)
Former Kelowna pastor charged with 16 sexual offences

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran addresses a crowd of more than 100 people who gathered at Stuart Park on June 12 to honour the Muslim family who was attacked in London, Ont., on June 6. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Kelowna mayor thanks volunteers, offers support for those impacted by B.C. storm