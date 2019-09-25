Four displaced after Kelowna house fire

Fire crews were called to a home in Rutland Tuesday night

Four people spent the night in the care of emergency services after a fire broke out in their home.

Fire crews were called to a house in Rutland in the 500 block of Keithley Road just before 9 p.m. Tuesday.

When firefighters arrived on scene they discovered black smoke coming from the main floor of the residence. The blaze was quickly knocked down and according to platoon captain Scott Clarke there was limited damage to a bedroom and hallway of the home.

The fire is not deemed suspicious.

Four engines, a rescue truck, safety and 19 fire personnel initially responded to the incident.

READ MORE: Video resurfaces on mysterious Ogopogo Instagram account

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.