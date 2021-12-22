Four high rise residential towers proposed in downtown Kelowna

Rezoning and development variance permits would be required if the development is to proceed

Concept art of four residential towers was submitted to the City of Kelowna by Vancouver-based Ledingham McAllister in a development proposal. (City of Kelowna image)

A combined 130 storeys of residential towers have been proposed in downtown Kelowna.

On Dec. 20, Vancouver-based developer Ledingham McAllister submitted plans to the city for four towers at Ellis Street and Industrial Avenue; which would be 28, 32, 34, and 36-storeys respectively.

In order for the towers to be built, the city would have to approve rezoning of the property they would be built on, from medium density multiple housing and urban centre commercial to central business commercial.

In addition to rezoning, development variance permits would be required as the towers would be significantly higher than what’s currently permitted on the property.

The developer has proposed the following: “Vary the maximum building heights from 22 metres and 6 storeys to 115 m and 36 storeys; 109.5 m and 34 storeys; 104 m and 32 storeys; and 92 m and 28 storeys… and to vary the amount of functional commercial, civic or cultural space, or ground-oriented residential use on the first floor from 75 per cent to 70 per cent…”

These proposed towers would add to the growing skyline of high rises, with ONE Water Street, comprised of a 36-storey East Tower and 29-storey West Tower, sitting next door.

