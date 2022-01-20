Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Four innocent bystanders hurt in recent Metro Vancouver shootings: police

Incidents believed to be linked to lower level drug deals

Police say recent shootings in Metro Vancouver that injured four innocent bystanders appear to be connected to street-level drug trafficking.

Chief Supt. Ghalib Bhayani, the operations officer for the RCMP in the Lower Mainland, says since last April, anti-gang enforcement teams have been expanded and gun violence decreased late last year.

In a statement, Supt. Duncan Pound of B.C.’s anti-gang squad says its investigations into the shootings in Langley, Surrey and Coquitlam — in which one person was killed and the bystanders were hurt — indicate they appear to be connected to the drug trade.

Pound says police don’t believe there are any direct links to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

He says street-level violence can escalate, drawing in groups that are connected to the gang conflict.

But he says police agencies are working together to ensure the violence doesn’t escalate.

—The Canadian Press

Crime

Previous story
Health authority reverses decision to close B.C. hospital maternity ward
Next story
Public parking charges to return to B.C. hospitals on March 4

Just Posted

The UBC Okanagan men’s volleyball team welcomes five new recruits for 2022-23 season (Photo - UBCO Athletics)
UBCO men’s volleyball welcomes 5 new recruits, including 3 KSS Owls

Godfrey's Aunt says that Austyn was a beautiful soul (Kelly Robertson/ GoFundMe.com)
Woman found dead in Kelowna was safe at friend’s house hours before death

Crews work to repair the Bottletop Bridge on the Coquihalla Highway on Saturday, Nov. 27 2021. (B.C. Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure)
Drivers told not to stop for photos along flood-damaged Coquihalla highway

Apartment in West Kelowna where RCMP were seen on Wednesday. (Jacqueline Gelineau/ Capital News)
4 arrested, guns seized after RCMP swarm West Kelowna residence