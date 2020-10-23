Ron Shaw, chef de cuisine, Cedar Creek’s Home Block Restaurant, at work in their high-efficiency kitchen.(Contributed)

Ron Shaw, chef de cuisine, Cedar Creek’s Home Block Restaurant, at work in their high-efficiency kitchen.(Contributed)

Four Kelowna organizations recognized by FortisBC for energy conservation

Central Okanagan Public Schools, Interior Health, UBCO and Cedar Creek Winery were recognized at the FortisBC Efficiency in Action Awards

FortisBC has recognized four prominent organizations for their efforts in conserving energy.

On Thursday, Oct. 22, FortisBC recognized Central Okanagan Public Schools (SD23), Interior Health, UBCO and Cedar Creek Winery at the FortisBC Efficiency Action Awards, an annual event that recognizes the most exceptional energy-saving efforts happening across British Columbia.

Central Okanagan Public Schools received the Medium Commercial Customer Award by reinvesting the rebates they received for building Canyon Falls Middle School to advanced energy efficiency standards into solar panels which will decrease the school’s carbon footprint even further.

Interior Health received the Public Sector – Provincial Award for energy efficiency improvements to both new and existing facilities across their region. The most substantial work was at the new wing at the Penticton Hospital for which FortisBC was able to provide them with close to $400,000 in energy conservation rebates.

READ MORE: The bubble experience: A new way to dine in Kelowna

The University of British Columbia, Okanagan Campus (UBCO) received the Large Commercial Customer Award for participating in seven different rebate programs across their campus and as a result achieving approximately $112,000 in annual electricity bill savings and approximately $19,000 in annual natural gas bill savings.

Cedar Creek Estate Winery received the Foodservice Award for their forward-thinking Chef de Cuisine, Ron Shaw, who made sure the newly renovated Home Block Restaurant was beautiful and more sustainable by outfitting it with high-efficiency lighting, kitchen equipment, boilers and more.

These four companies are helping FortisBC work towards its goal of reducing its customers’ greenhouse gas emissions by 30 per cent by 2030.

READ MORE: Kelowna crews knock down small blaze at bank

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Move to Canada? A pipe dream for some Americans is a parachute for Canadian expats
Next story
After just one day, search for Manning hiker crippled by weather

Just Posted

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Collisions, icy conditions shut down Highway 33 at Idabel Lake

The Kelowna RCMP are urging drivers to stay away from the area

1353 Fortis BC customers in Kelowna are without power. (Fortis BC)
Over 5,000 without power in Central Okanagan

Weather may be the cause of power outages across the Central Okanagan.… Continue reading

8 cm of snow fell in Southeast Kelowna - Heather
Your photos: Okanagan’s first snowfall

Environment Canada is calling for up to 10 cm of snow in Kelowna

Kelowna International Airport. (Contributed)
Kelowna airport cancels, delays flights amidst first snowfall

Travelers should continue to monitor flights on the YLW website

RCMP believe a late-night fire at the BMO on Dilworth Drive was deliberately set. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
RCMP believe ‘suspicious’ fire at Kelowna bank deliberately set

A witness saw an man in a grey hoodie running from the scene

The first snow of the season in the Central Okanagan. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
The first snow of the season comes to the Okanagan, Shuswap

Highway alerts are currently in place for mountain passes

Green party Leader Sonia Furstenau arrives to announce her party’s election platform in New Westminster, B.C., on October 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. Green party says it’s raised nearly $835,000 in 38 days

NDP Leader John Horgan is holding his final virtual campaign event

U.S. border officers at the Peace Arch crossing arrested two men on California warrants this week. (File photo)
Ottawa predicts system delays, backlogs unless court extends life of refugee pact

Canada and the United States recognize each other as safe places to seek protection

BC Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, BC NDP leader John Horgan and BC Green leader Sonia Furstenau. (File)
B.C. VOTES 2020: Climate change and sustainability promises from the parties

Snap election has led to a short campaign; here’s the lowdown on the platforms

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Conservative member of Parliament Michelle Rempel Garner, left to right, Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole and Conservative Deputy Leader Candice Bergen arrive to hold a press conference in Ottawa on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
No confidence showdown over sweeping Tory motion on government handling of pandemic

The Conservative motion is to be put to a vote Monday and has the support of both the Bloc Québécois and NDP

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

RCMP continue to investigate a shooting in Keremeos that took place on Sept. 26. Three were arrested at the scene but so far, no charges have been forwarded to Crown.
No charges yet for September shooting in Keremeos

Police say the victim is recovering

COLUMN: Voting by itself is not enough

Not all countries with elections are strong democracies

Most Read