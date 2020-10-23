Four Kelowna organizations recognized by FortisBC for energy conservation

Central Okanagan Public Schools, Interior Health, UBCO and Cedar Creek Winery were recognized at the FortisBC Efficiency in Action Awards

FortisBC has recognized four prominent organizations for their efforts in conserving energy.

On Thursday, Oct. 22, FortisBC recognized Central Okanagan Public Schools (SD23), Interior Health, UBCO and Cedar Creek Winery at the FortisBC Efficiency Action Awards, an annual event that recognizes the most exceptional energy-saving efforts happening across British Columbia.

Central Okanagan Public Schools received the Medium Commercial Customer Award by reinvesting the rebates they received for building Canyon Falls Middle School to advanced energy efficiency standards into solar panels which will decrease the school’s carbon footprint even further.

Interior Health received the Public Sector – Provincial Award for energy efficiency improvements to both new and existing facilities across their region. The most substantial work was at the new wing at the Penticton Hospital for which FortisBC was able to provide them with close to $400,000 in energy conservation rebates.

The University of British Columbia, Okanagan Campus (UBCO) received the Large Commercial Customer Award for participating in seven different rebate programs across their campus and as a result achieving approximately $112,000 in annual electricity bill savings and approximately $19,000 in annual natural gas bill savings.

Cedar Creek Estate Winery received the Foodservice Award for their forward-thinking Chef de Cuisine, Ron Shaw, who made sure the newly renovated Home Block Restaurant was beautiful and more sustainable by outfitting it with high-efficiency lighting, kitchen equipment, boilers and more.

These four companies are helping FortisBC work towards its goal of reducing its customers’ greenhouse gas emissions by 30 per cent by 2030.

