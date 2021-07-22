Four new wildfires spotted in North Okanagan

The new fires were all discovered on July 22

The four orange diamonds represent the four new fires that sparked in the North Okanagan. (BC Wildfire Service dashboard)

Four new fires have been recorded in the North Okanagan area on Thursday night (July 22).

All four fires currently have unknown causes.

The first one is listed located in the Spectrum Creek area and is listed as being three hectares in size.

The second is at Hobson Peak in the Monashee Provincial Park, listed at an estimated 260 hectares.

The third, northeast of Monashee Provincial Park is at Vigue Creek and is estimated to be 285 hectares.

The fourth is in the Sugar Lake Forest Service Road area and is listed at 0.01 hectares.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

