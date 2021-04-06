Penticton RCMP arrested four people April 4, 2021 after gunshots were reported coming from a vehicle. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press file)

Penticton RCMP arrested four people April 4, 2021 after gunshots were reported coming from a vehicle. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press file)

Four people arrested near Penticton after reports of gunshots from moving vehicle

This is the third incident involving gunshots in Penticton in recent weeks

Once again, police responded to gunfire coming from a moving vehicle.

This time it was on Sunday, April 4 around 2:30 p.m. when witnesses called police for what they believed were gunshots coming from a moving vehicle.

The vehicle was seen driving near Green Mountain Road and Shingle Creek Road, west of Penticton.

Police located the vehicle and attempted to pull it over but the driver fled at “a high rate of speed,” police said.

The vehicle continued westbound for several kilometres until the driver eventually stopped on their own. Officers were then able to take all four occupants into custody.

After searching the vehicle, police found firearms, according to Penticton RCMP Const. James Grandy.

“Of most concern, was a search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of several firearms and ammunition,” said Grandy. “One of the occupants was found to also be prohibited from possessing firearms, and several charges are being recommended to the BC Prosecution Service against that man.”

The other three occupants of the vehicle also face several charges. They were all later released from custody on undertakings to appear in BC Provincial Court on June 23

This is the third incident involving gunshots from moving vehicles in the Penticton area since March 20, 2021.

The first one involved a vehicle’s passenger shooting at Penticton police in the West Bench area on March 20.

The second incident involved two vehicles chasing each other out of the parking lot of the Ramada where witnesses saw gunfire being exchanged. In that March 26 incident, no one was arrested.

If you witnessed this incident, or have any other information, you’re asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477

READ MORE: Penticton RCMP investigating after shots fired at officers in midnight car chase

READ MORE: Penticton RCMP look for witnesses to possible daytime shootout


jesse.day@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Crime

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 conspiracy theories persist by providing false sense of empowerment: experts
Next story
Work on moving traffic light on Highway 1 in Salmon Arm set to start April 6

Just Posted

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran. (File)
Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran has been vaccinated

Basran recieved the early vaccination as he volunteers at KGH regularly

A gun-wielding man allegedly robbed a Kelowna business on Monday night. (Contributed)
Worker ‘shaken’ after alleged armed robbery at Kelowna business

Suspect produced what appeared to be a handgun, demanded cash, then fled the scene

Shayla, an 8-pound black and grey Havanese, was stolen from outside a store on Banks Road on Saturday. (Contributed)
Kelowna Mounties searching for stolen pup

A man tied his dog, Shayla, to a tree while he was getting food. When he returned, she was gone

BFA student Stephanie Tennert works in her home studio on a drawing in preparation for the year end exhibition. Photo: UBCO
Final UBCO art exhibit going virtual

“Up Close from a Distance” exhibit will showcase the work of 18 bachelor of fine arts students that were created during the course of the year

Central Okanagan Public School administrative staff have moved quickly to respond to new guidelines requiring all students in Grades 4-12 to wear a mask when in the classroom. (File photo)
COVID-19 exposures at 7 Central Okanagan schools

Those individuals affected are self-isolating at home

A cross made out of hockey sticks at a makeshift memorial is silhouetted against the setting sun at the intersection of a fatal bus crash near Tisdale, Sask., on Monday, April, 9, 2018. A virtual tribute is planned to mark the third anniversary of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
VIDEO: Humboldt Broncos team to be honoured on third anniversary of fatal bus crash

16 people died and 13 were injured when a semi-trailer ran a stop sign into the path of the hockey team’s bus

Members of the B.C. Wildfire Service assisted the Keremeos Fire Department in fighting a blaze near River Road on Monday, April 5. (Submitted)
Two fires in two days keep South Okanagan firefighters busy

One fire continued to send up smoke the next day

A basket of needles containing Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine waits to be administered to patients at a COVID-19 clinic in Ottawa on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count up to 1,068 on Tuesday

207 new variant cases, up to 328 people in hospital

An arena worker removes the net from the ice after the Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames NHL hockey game was postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test result, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Canucks’ COVID-19 outbreak grows to 18 players with Virtanen added to protocol list

A player on the COVID-19 protocol list has not necessarily tested positive

Police tape is seen outside a Masonic Temple in Lynn Valley in North Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, March 30, 2021. A second Masonic Temple in the city of North Vancouver was later caught on fire, arson is being suspected. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Alleged arsonist facing more charges in connection to North Vancouver Masonic hall fires

Benjamin Orion Carlson Kohlman has eight charges against him

Romi Kim speaks about her artistic drag experience and the homophobia that exists in the North Okanagan in the short film, All Roads Lead to Romi, which is featured in the Reel 2 Real International Film Festival for Youth, April 14-23. (Video still)
Vernon youth take stance against LGBTQ2+ crosswalk vandalism in film

Reel 2 Reel International Film Festival for Youth features two local productions

The RCMP say the Trans-Canada Highway is closed east of Sicamous due to a serious two-vehicle collision. (Black Press Media File Photo)
Collision closes Trans-Canada Highway east of Sicamous

RCMP say incident on Highway 1 involved two vehicles

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

New electric and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles are offered for test drives at the B.C. legislature, May 13, 2019. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. electric vehicle sales charge ahead in pandemic 2020

Latest sales show North America’s highest adoption rate

Most Read