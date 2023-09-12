Four Points by Sheraton Penticton opens in grand style

Four Points by Sheraton’s roof top patio features views to Okanagan Lake. (Monique Tamminga Western News) Mundi Hotel Enterprises’ Ron Mundi speaking to guests in the lobby of the new Four Points Sheraton. (Monique Tamminga Western News) With entertainment, plenty of food offered and a ribbon cutting, Mundi Hotel Enterprises’ Ron Mundi welcomed everyone to the six-storey, 105 room Four Points by Sheraton Penticton at the Convention Centre on Sunday, Sept. 10. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

It was a grand-style opening of Penticton’s newest hotel.

With entertainment, plenty of food offered and a ribbon cutting, Mundi Hotel Enterprises’ Ron Mundi welcomed everyone to the six-storey, 105-room Four Points by Sheraton Penticton at the Convention Centre on Sunday.

“Our journey would not have been possible without the staff at the city of Penticton. I’ve worked with many cities and they all have been good but Penticton has been amazing. It’s because of the community’s support, including working with our lenders at Valley First that has made our hotel a reality,” said Mundi. “I say the future looks bright because we aren’t done yet here in Penticton.”

Around 100 people took in the festive event on Sunday.

The Vernon Avenue hotel is located in the city’s new North Gateway and will help draw more conventions to Penticton, said the mayor of Penticton and Mundi. The hotel has a pool, fitness room and huge roof top patio with views of the city, mountains and Okanagan Lake. The hotel officially welcomes guests as of Sept. 21.

Eventually, the hotel will include a 100-seat restaurant. A well-known local restaurant owner has confirmed he will be bringing a new eatery to the hotel and details will be released soon.

“We’ve waited for a facility like this to be built in this location not years but decades,” said Penticton Mayor Julius Bloomfield at the ribbon cutting. “We salute the Mundi group for their dedication and speed with which this building has gone up during a period where labour has been tight and supply chains even tighter.”

Mundi said he is confident the new hotel will bring in more conventions with its convenient connection to the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre. The hotel is also located across the street from the SOEC.

The hotel broke ground in April 2022.

READ MORE: Penticton breaks ground on first North Gateway development

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews

newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

HotelsPenticton