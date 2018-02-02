Four vehicle crash on Highway 97

Two sent to hospital following a collision on Highway 97 near Peachland

A four vehicle collision has partially shut down Highway 97 at the bottom of Drought Hill.

The crash happened sometime before 7 p.m. causing a back up in traffic along the highway.

Two people involved in the incident were taken to hospital.

One vehicle is reported to be upside down in a ditch.

Traffic is moving through single alternating lanes and a detour around Highway 97 is available.

Emergency crews are clearing the scene and Highway 97 should reopen within the hour.

— With files from Dustin Godfrey

