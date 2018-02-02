Four vehicle crash on Highway 97

A four vehicle collision has partially shut down Highway 97 at the bottom of Drought Hill.
Crash in Peachland near #Okanagan Connector. No major injuries, four vehicles involved, two to hospital for observation. Car upside down in ditch. pic.twitter.com/5hP2S3TAJd
The crash happened sometime before 7 p.m. causing a back up in traffic along the highway.
Two people involved in the incident were taken to hospital.
One vehicle is reported to be upside down in a ditch.
Traffic is moving through single alternating lanes and a detour around Highway 97 is available.
Emergency crews are clearing the scene and Highway 97 should reopen within the hour.
