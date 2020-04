The four-vehicle fender bender took place about 4:15 p.m.

A four vehicle collision slowed traffic on Glenmore Road North, Friday afternoon.

A southbound lane was blocked while emergency crews were on scene.

All of the occupants were able to get out of their vehicles and were checked over by BC Ambulance.

It’s unclear if anyone sustained any injuries.

The incident happened about 4:15 p.m. near John Hindle Drive.

READ MORE: Emergency services respond to numerous incidents on Highway 1

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crash