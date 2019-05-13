Four-year-old dies after finding gun from state trooper father

The boy found the unsecured weapon inside his home in Toledo

Authorities say the 4-year-old son of an Ohio state trooper found his father’s gun and accidentally shot and killed himself.

A coroner ruled Monday that all evidence points to the boy shooting himself after finding an unsecured weapon inside his home in Toledo. Police say the boy on Sunday had been taken to a hospital where he died.

The coroner identified the boy as 4-year-old Evan Sun. Authorities say he suffered one gunshot wound to the head.

READ MORE: Okanagan man dies after vehicle crashes into tree, catching on fire

The State Highway Patrol identified the trooper and boy’s father as Fu Sun of its Toledo post.

Toledo police say the investigation is continuing and the patrol says it will look into the division-issued gun involved in the shooting.

READ MORE: Man charged after Surrey teen girl found in torched-out SUV

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Specialized bike stolen from disabled Okanagan man
Next story
UPDATED: Man dies after vehicle crashes into tree, catching on fire

Just Posted

BC Wildlife Federation elects a new president

“It’s time government and industry recognize that fish, wildlife and habitat need to be respected”

New Kelowna education program helps parents keep their kids out of gangs

Kelowna is one of 12 priority communities police said could benefit from gang prevention support

Second time lucky for proposed Kelowna development—thanks to mayor

After failing to win council approval, mayor brings back building proposal for a second vote

Rutland May Days road and parking lot closures

City recommends using active transportation to reduce congestion during the event

Kelowna cannabis producer will supply new strains exclusively to BC Cannabis Store

THC Biomed announced new agreement with the BC Liquor Distribution Branch on May 9

Alberta bikers rally for bullied girl in Chase

Two groups of motorcycle-enthusiasts with an anti-bullying message bring gifts, support

Skaha and Naramata Bench wines to be sold in B.C. liquor stores

There are now four sub-geographical indicators or sub-appellations in B.C.

Update: Firefighters contain Shuswap commercial garage fire

Update: May 13 4:50 p.m. Chief Mike Engholm of the Scotch Creek/Lee… Continue reading

Central Okanagan recognized for home-building excellency

Central Okanagan is helping lead the way to better housing options

West Kelowna ‘Kids Care Spray Park’ opens for May long

The popular children’s water park is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Fourth threat in a week involves two northwest B.C. schools

Multiple threats, later deemed to be low-risk, were made at schools in Terrace and Kitimat

South Okanagan reporting the lowest gas prices in B.C.

According to a popular website Penticton and Kaleden have the lowest gas prices

Petition started to name gym after popular South Okanagan teacher

Keith Allen left an impression with many students over his career

June rain will tell if B.C. is in for another hot wildfire season

Public safety minister says province’s crews are ready to go

Most Read