Trooper is one of the musical acts performing this weekend at the Rock The Lake Festival outside Prospera Place in Kelowna. The iconic Canadian band will close out the festival on Sunday night. (Contributed)

Fourth annual Rock The Lake music festival kicks off Friday in Kelowna

David Wilcox, Tom Cochrane and Trooper headline the three-day festival

Classic rock fans are nothing if not loyal.

The fourth annual Rock The Lake Festival is again a sell-out as the three-day event kicks off tonight (Friday, Aug. 9) night and will wrap up Sunday (Aug. 11) evening.

This year’s musical line-up includes David Wilcox, Tom Cochrane with Red Rider, Trooper, Quiet Riot, 54-40, Honeymoon Suite, Pat Travers, The Romantics, The Headpins, Prism and Streetheart.

With past festivals having focused on Canadian rock’n roll acts popular during the ’70s and ’80s, several of this year’s performers —including Streetheart, Prism, The Headpins and Honeymoon Suite — are making their second visits to the festival.

READ MORE: Randy Bachman ‘rocks the lake’

Friday’s festival concert opening will feature Travers (6 p.m.), Honeymoon Suite (7:15 p.m.) and Wilcox (8:30 p.m.)

Saturday will see Streetheart (3:30 p.m.), The Romantics (5 p.m.), 54-40 (6:40 p.m.) and Tom Cochrane with Red Rider (8:30 p.m.)

Closing out the festival on Sunday will be Prism (3:30 p.m.), The Headpins (5 p.m.), Quiet Riot (6:40 p.m.) and Trooper (8:30 p.m.).

Prospera Place will again be open to offer a temporary reprieve from the heat along with food services available.

The festival grounds will also include food trucks.

Festival-goers are advised again this year to bring their own chairs if they wish to sit in front of the stage.

