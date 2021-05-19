Fourth e-scooter company rolls into Kelowna

Yet another e-scooter sharing company has begun operations in Kelowna.

Bird Canada joins Lime, Zip and Roll in the city’s growing scooter-share market.

Earlier this year, Kelowna was included in a three-year provincial pilot program allowing e-scooters to roam the streets. The city promptly changed its own bylaws in April and the scooters popped up on local streets the very same night.

“We are thrilled to join the Kelowna shared e-scooter pilot as it’s another great opportunity to showcase how our micro-mobility solutions are being used in Canadian cities as an alternate transportation option,” said Stewart Lyons, CEO of Bird Canada. “We have deployed a local street team that will be on hand throughout the duration of the pilot to reinforce our focus on rider safety and scooting etiquette for the benefit of all residents and visitors.”

The rollout, however, has been a bit of a bumpy ride. Several complaints have been sent the city’s way, specifically regarding improper parking, lack of helmet use and riding on sidewalks.

City of Kelowna mobility specialist Matt Worona previously told the Capital News growing pains were expected with the launch and are expected to improve as people become more familiar with the technology.

