Fourth Penticton homicide this year shrouded in mystery

No information has been released, including timing of homicide or whether firearms were involved

Penticton RCMP are remaining tightlipped about a fourth homicide that apparently occurred earlier this year.

“The only updates I have on the three homicides that have been released through the year is that they remain under active investigation,” Supt. Ted De Jager said in a statement to media.

“As for the fourth, which occurred earlier this year and not last night as some people were erroneously led to believe … there is nothing further to release on this matter. There is no nexus to public safety and the integrity of the investigation outweighs the need to notify the public of the particulars. We will put out a full release if charges are approved.”

The Western News followed up with questions of whether firearms were involved and when the homicide occurred, but De Jager said he cannot provide anymore information.

Related: Penticton homicide victim identified

Police responded to a body that had been discovered South of Penticton near Willowbrook, another man was shot dead in broad daylight at a Penticton residential complex near the South Okanagan Events Centre and Dale Atkinson, 63, was found dead at his residence.

The woman he was in a relationship with at the time was taken into custody, but no charges were laid.

