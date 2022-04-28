Fraser Lake Dam in Upper Mission being rebuilt

The trail link across the Frazer Lake Dam in the Upper Mission is closed until the end of July as city crews deconstruct and rebuild the dam.

“The current dam was constructed in the early 1900s and does not meet the safety standards of today,” said Mike Kapiniak, project manager at the City of Kelowna. “Crews will be onsite to remove the old dam and construct a new one out of steel sheet piles.”

The overall height of the newly constructed dam will be lowered, and the walking path will be maintained. There will also be some trees removed as well as general clearing within the project limits.

The lake is home to blue-listed species such as the painted turtle and spadefoot toad.

“To preserve these animals and their habitat, the dam will not be completely removed during construction,” said Kapiniak. “We are beginning the upgrades now to avoid the nesting season of the animals native to the area.”

An environmental management plan is in place to protect critical habitats and reduce negative impacts to the lake and surrounding areas and disturbed areas will be restored. The estimated cost for the project is $760,00 and is expected to be completed by this summer.

More information on the project can be found on the City of Kelowna website.

