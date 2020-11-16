A worker employed by a Chilliwack-based agricultural employer seen throwing a chicken in an undercover video in 2017 filmed by California-base animal rights activists Mercy For Animals.

A worker employed by a Chilliwack-based agricultural employer seen throwing a chicken in an undercover video in 2017 filmed by California-base animal rights activists Mercy For Animals.

Fraser Valley undercover video chicken abuse trial to go ahead

Sofina Foods and Chilliwack chicken catcher company to face jury trial in 2021

The high-profile Fraser Valley chicken abuse trial will go ahead despite an application by the accused parties to drop the charges.

After a multi-day hearing last week, Ontario-based Sofina Foods, Elite Farm Services Ltd., and Elite’s Dwayne Paul Dueck, were back in court Monday in front of BC Supreme Court Justice Thomas Crabtree.

Lawyers for the defence had asked Justic Crabtree to issue a stay of proceedings for reasons that cannot be reported due to a publication ban.

That application was denied, and the parties were back in court starting Nov. 16 for a series of voir dire hearings in advance of the jury trial in 2021.

The three defendants originally faced 38 counts under the Health of Animal Regulations, after undercover video was filmed in 2017 by California-based animal rights activist group Mercy For Animals (MFA).

The video showed employees ripping live birds apart, stomping and throwing chickens.

The undercover videos were recorded by an MFA activist who got employed as a chicken catcher by Elite Farm Services. Incidents on the file make allegations of abuse at farms in Langley, Abbotsford, Lindell Beach, Aldergrove, Chilliwack and Surrey.

READ MORE: Trial by jury for defendants in Chilliwack chicken catching abuse case

READ MORE: UPDATE: Defence in Fraser Valley chicken abuse cases asks BC Supreme Court to drop the charges

Jury selection for the trial is slated for Jan. 21 and 23, 2021.

Because of current pandemic protocols that include a limited number of people in any room at the Chilliwack Law Courts, a jury trial is impossible to facilitate in either BC Supreme Court room. Justice Crabtree informed the parties that the likely location for the trial will be Evergreen Hall.

The Chilliwack Cultural Centre, which was where a jury trial was held this summer, is no longer available.

READ MORE: OPINION: The theatre of court proceedings on stage at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
paul.henderson@theprogress.com

@PeeJayAitch
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Interior Health reports 87 new COVID-19 cases over three days
Next story
Famed Vancouver Island landmark lighthouse celebrates 160 years

Just Posted

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 87 new COVID-19 cases over three days

The total cases in the region since the pandemic began is now at 1,088

Casorso Elementary has made it to the finals for the Superpower Your School contest. - Image Credit: Google Maps
Additional COVID-19 cases confirmed at Casorso Elementary

The Central Okanagan School District first reported one case from the school on Nov. 9

—Image: Flair Air
Two more flights to Kelowna with COVID-19 cases on board

The exposures happened on Nov. 5 and 9

Have you seen this man? Image: Urban Liquor Store.
Kelowna RCMP arrest liquor store theft suspect

The 45-year-old Kelowna man was arrested on Friday, Nov. 13

Coquihalla Highway on Saturday, April 27, 2019. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Special weather statement in effect for Coquihalla, Highway 3

It is estimated that 10 to 15 cm of snow will accumulate over a relatively short period of time

Cambridge Elementary School, which was ordered closed for two weeks by Fraser Health due to a COVID-19 outbreak, is seen in Surrey, B.C., on Sunday, November 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
No mask mandate as B.C. breaks records with 1,959 new COVID cases, 9 deaths over weekend

Province’s pandemic death toll is inching towards 300 people

Fisgard Lighthouse celebrates its 160th birthday on Nov. 16. (Photo courtesy of Parks Canada)
Famed Vancouver Island landmark lighthouse celebrates 160 years

Celebrations abound online for 2020 party

A worker employed by a Chilliwack-based agricultural employer seen throwing a chicken in an undercover video in 2017 filmed by California-base animal rights activists Mercy For Animals.
Fraser Valley undercover video chicken abuse trial to go ahead

Sofina Foods and Chilliwack chicken catcher company to face jury trial in 2021

Several residents from the Cliffs in Vernon stand outside in the rain as Vernon Fire Rescue Services responds to a reported water break on Nov. 16, 2020. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)
BREAKING: North Okanagan apartment evacuates in sprinkler mishap

Emergency Social Services, City of Vernon called in wake of water damage

Family reluctantly ends ground search for Jordan Naterer. (Vancouver Police Department photo)
Ground search for missing Manning Park hiker ends while family continues to look for clues

‘We need something. We need a tent. We need a piece of clothing,’ says mother

Turning Points Collaborative Society praised a new Vernon resident, Hannah, for her generous donation of 15 new sleeping bags Nov. 9, 2020. “This donation was made possible thanks to a North America-wide project called the Garden Outreach Initiative, which is organized through the Williamsburg Christadelphian Foundation,” TPCS said. (Facebook)
New Vernon resident donates sleeping bags to homeless

Turning Points Collaborative Society praises new resident for generous donation ahead of winter

Fady Danial cuts Robert Bruce’s hair at a barbershop that has erected plastic shower curtains as a measure to help curb the spread of COVID-19, in Burnaby, B.C., Nov. 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Stop non-essential travel B.C.-wide, Dr. Bonnie Henry urges

600-plus daily COVID-19 cases show virus can spread quickly

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

RCMP. (File photo)
South Okanagan cab driver arrested for alleged sex assault against passenger

Penticton RCMP confirm arrest of two men

Most Read