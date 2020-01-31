Police are asking for help identifying this fraud suspect. (Penticton RCMP)

Fraud suspect sought by Penticton police

The woman allegedly used stolen ID at a Penticton bank.

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a fraud suspect.

The Penticton RCMP have released security camera photos of the woman they require assistance identifying.

The woman allegedly used someone’s personal documents to commit a fraud at a local bank.

The photos were taken on Sept. 5, 2019, according to RCMP.

RCMP believe the woman may be involved in multiple other fraud cases outside of Penticton.

The local fraud victim has been notified of the incident by their bank.

If anyone has information on the identity of this female, they’re encouraged to contact Cpl. Laurie Rock, Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

