Free Christmas dinner at Kelowna’s Gospel Mission this weekend

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission will serve its annual Christmas Dinner on Saturday, Dec. 21.

The meal is open to anyone in the community and is available, at no cost, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission expects to serve over 800 traditional Christmas meals of turkey with stuffing, ham, mashed potatoes, vegetables, cranberry sauce, rolls and pie topped with whipped cream.

“Over the years I have been honoured to be part of this Christmas dinner,” said Randy Benson, executive director of the Gospel Mission, who will be retiring this summer after 19 years of service.

“I have witnessed incredible changes in many lives. Former residents will come on this day to let us know how their lives have been transformed. Their stories are different but the theme is the same. I’m told, ‘your shelter took me in when we had no place to go, you gave me meals, you gave me a place to sleep and I probably would have died if I didn’t have the mission.’

“We’ve had countless donations from our community with notes attached saying how their life or a life of their loved one has been changed. On my last Christmas dinner as executive director, I feel honoured and humbled to be a part of bringing families back together and at the faithful support of the people of Kelowna. Miracles happen – they happen here every day.”

Information on how to donate, volunteer or give an in-kind gift is available at kelownagospelmission.ca.

