Free Christmas tree chipping at Glenmore Landfill

You can dispose of your tree free of charge after the holiday season at the Glenmore Landfill

Glenmore Landfill is offering free tree disposal after the holiday season.

From Dec. 27, 2019 until Jan. 31, 2020, residents can bring up to three trees to the landfill to be disposed of.

Loads must contain only Christmas trees. If the trees are mixed in with other yard waste, then the entire load, including the Christmas tree, residents will be charged the fee for yard waste, which is a minimum of $5. Residents are asked to remove all decorations, tinsel and bags used for transporting trees.

In addition to the landfill, residents can drop-off Christmas trees in Kelowna at the Ben Lee Park parking lot off of Houghton Rd. and the Cook Road Boat Launch.

The former drop-off area at Rowcliffe and Richter is no longer operational.

The landfill reminds residents to secure and cover large loads such as Christmas trees as the fine for an uncovered load is up to $150.

The Glenmore Landfill is open seven days a week from 7:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., with closures on Dec. 25, 26 and Jan. 1. For more information about the landfill and a complete list of waste rates and acceptable materials, visit kelowna.ca/waste.

